'They never change' - Bernard Grech slams PM's refusal to take action against Bartolo, Camilleri

Opposition leader Bernard Grech has stated that Prime Minister Robert Abela’s reaction to yet another episode of bad governance shows that the ruling party does not change despite its promises.

Speaking on the PN’s NetFM, Grech was speaking about a Standard Commissioner investigation which showed that Bartolo’s girlfriend, who is now his wife, was promoted from private secretary to policy consultant in her boyfriend’s ministry despite not having the necessary knowledge or qualifications.

She then kept the role of policy consultant with an even higher expertise allowance when joining the Gozo ministry after her job at the tourism ministry was terminated. Despite being employed by the Gozo Ministry, she continued to act as Bartolo’s private secretary.

Robert Abela stated that Bartolo’s half-hearted apology is “sufficient.”

A day after the investigation was published, PN leader Bernard Grech berated Abela and his government for yet another instance of bad governance. “This is why the people are fed up and angry,” he said.

Grech noted that unlike members of Abela’s cabinet, regular people must face the consequences of their actions, and cannot get away with anything by simply apologising.

The PN leader said that by refusing to take action against Bartolo and Camilleri, Abela is complicit, and is choosing corruption over the public interest.