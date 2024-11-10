PN is as divided as it has ever been, Robert Abela says

On Sunday, Abela said the fact that the opposition gave up on the document shows that they have no vision or solutions for Malta, and instead of beefing up their proposals, they simply did nothing.

The fact that the document was leaked, according to Abela, further shows that the PN is as divided as it has ever been, despite their best attempts to portray unity.

The Prime Minister used the majority of his short speech to talk about recently-announced budget measures. He stated that the discussion on Malta’s economy shouldn’t be centred around economic growth, but economic development.

The latter, Abela said, focuses on how economic growth translates into improving the quality of life in the country.

Among the economic sectors that are quality-driven, Abela referenced the maritime sector, where he said Malta is in need of a proper maritime hub.

On Sunday, MaltaToday reported that government aims to take back a public concession that has failed to satisfy its owners’ expectations. This newspaper understands that government has agreed to have INDIS Malta negotiate with MMH holdings to terminate the 65-year concession initiated in 2016.

Going back to Budget 2025, Abela highlighted that the budget gives families and businesses reassurance.

He stated that a Cabinet discussion on the promised labour migration policy is on government’s agenda next week. Abela said the policy is set to strike a balance between economic growth and a reasonable number of foreign workers.

“We will conduct a calibrated study that addresses the labour market. Only those who are needed will enter the country. Those who aren’t needed will not come in,” he pledged.