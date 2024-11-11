Labour plays with fire in ignoring voters’ contempt at ministerial scandal – Evarist Bartolo

Former Labour minister Evarist Bartolo, a grandee who worked under several Labour prime ministers since the 1980s, sent out a warning to his party ignoring the consequences of the Clayton Bartolo scandal.

Bartolo said it was a big mistake for Labour to believe people were turning a blind eye to the abusive employment of the tourism minister’s wife to a €65,000 ‘consultancy’ within the Gozo ministry, a now rescinded job.

“It is a big mistake to think people ignore this simply because of a good Budget and because the PN is not yet ready to lead,” Bartolo said, suggesting that the electorate would punish a Labour administration whose lax governance and probity seem to continue unabated.

“They would rather vote for an opposition without a plan, than to have the government steal from them,” Bartolo said, citing verses from Bertolt Brecht’s ‘When Evil-doing Comes Like Falling Rain’ in his Facebook post.

In another post on Sunday, Bartolo said the PN’s road to power would only be possible once Labour alienates its own voters, who start seeing no benefit in supporting the administration, but also when the PN builds its own majority, a feat that still seems far off for the opposition.

“The PN has a serious problem because it seems to have never recovered throughout the last 20 years since having been abandoned by those who once voted for it. In the past 20 years it has never succeeded in persuading the largest part of the electorate that it would have a better life under its administration, than under Labour.”

The last time the PN won an absolute majority in a general election was in 2003. It was then re-elected with a relative majority in 2008 with 49.3%. Since then, it took 43.3% in 2013, 43.6% in 2017, and 41.7% in 2022.

“It’s not enough for the Opposition to say what the government does wrong. People do not need the Opposition to tell them that – they can judge for themselves throughout their daily lives. What they want to know is what ideas the Opposition has to make these people’s lives better and to see that the country moves in the right direction.”

Bartolo likened the PN to the Old Testament story of the ark built to survive a great flood. “The PN has certainly not yet built the ark that saves Malta. And a party that participates in an election every five years cannot take forever to build that ark, especially when that ark will have to sail and be repaired and continue to be built in ever-changing circumstances.”