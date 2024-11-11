Last October third driest on record: MET Office

While October 2023 remains the driest ever October in the Meteorological Office’s records, sparse rainfall confirmed last month as the third driest October on record.

Over the past month, only 4.2mm of rainfall were recorded, with this total falling 73.6mm short of the climate norm. In October 2023, just 0.2 mm of rainfall were recorded.

71% of last month's rainfall (3.0 mm) occurred within 24 hours towards the end of the month. During the same period, three thunderstorms were recorded across the Maltese Islands, with the average for October standing at five thunderstorms.

October was also slightly warmer than usual, with an average temperature of 22.5°C, this being nearly one degree above the norm for the month. The highest temperature recorded was 29.9°C on October 9th, while the coolest day of the month was October 30th, when night-time temperatures dropped to 16.2°C.

While the highest maximum temperature ever measured in October was recorded in 1999 (34.5°C), October 1978 recorded the lowest minimum temperature on record (8°C).

Overall, last month’s pleasant weather contributed to a sunnier October than average, with observers recording 227.3 hours of sunshine. The sunniest day was the first of the month, with 10.9 hours of sunshine recorded, while less than one hour of sunshine was measured on 19 October, confirming this to be the dullest day of the month.

Wind conditions were aligned with the climate norm, with the strongest gust reaching 41 knots and blowing from a south-by-westerly direction on 19 October.