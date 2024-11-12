Cancer medication funding to be taken over by health ministry from community chest fund

Responsibility for the funding of cancer medication is set to be taken over by the Health Ministry from the Malta Community Chest Fund (MCCF), minister Jo Etienne Abela said in parliament on Monday.

Abela said the ministry and the MCCF are in advanced talks to transfer operations.

The government has faced criticism over the years for requiring cancer patients to apply to the MCCF for costly medications.

The MCCF, chaired by the President, has stated that funding cancer treatments consumes the majority of its budget and fundraising efforts.

Abela announced during the Budget debate in Parliament that the ministry plans to assume responsibility for funding cancer medicines next year.

He thanked the presidency for its work and said the ministry itself provides millions of euros to the MCCF for cancer medicines not listed on the government’s formulary.

So far this year, €22 million have been allocated, with an additional €5 million possible by the end of the year.

Paola Health Hub launches operations

The minister also said an MRI scanner at the Censu Moran Paola Health Hub will be commissioned this week.

This will be the first service available at the new facility, which has faced compliance and commissioning delays. It was initially scheduled to open in 2021.

Abela said he himself was disappointed with the delays, and the ministry was looking at solutions to fast track the commission process.