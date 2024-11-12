Film Commission delays in funds and rebate crippling local productions – MEIA

Film producers are facing unprecedented delays in receiving promised funding, and cash rebates with some waiting months to pay their crews and service providers, the Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association (MEIA) said on late payments from the Malta Film Commission.

“Such delays can cripple production, forcing filmmakers to halt work or scramble to cover payroll,” said the MEIA.

Earlier this week, the MFC’s cash rebate scheme – which offers up to 40% back on qualifying expenditures as a means of attracting international productions and stimulate the economy – was given a clean bill of health by an audit carried out by the Malta University Services.

But MEIA said delayed payments were jeopardising the financial viability of local projects. “While MEIA has been working closely with the Ministry of Tourism to address these issues, resulting in most of our members finally receiving their payments for pre due funding, some remain pending and issues keep being raised,” the MEIA said.

“We have received complaints that emails are also being ignored. Industry insiders express concerns that these payment issues reflect deeper instability, raising critical questions about the commissions operational efficiency and financial management, as well as yet again lack of respect towards creative professionals.

“The perception that the MFC struggles to honour its commitments continues to deter public trust and ultimately harm the incentives themselves.”

Complaints regarding late payments extended beyond the MFC, the MEIA said, with many members expressing frustration with other public entities as well. Delays in payment for services rendered and logistical support have also become increasingly common, with some waiting over four months for compensation.

“Such delays create an atmosphere of uncertainty that stifles productivity and leads to compromised projects or service quality. Moreover, there have been instances where contracts were issued only after work had commenced or even completed. This practice raises ethical concerns and complicates financial planning for creatives who must operate under uncertain contractual obligations,” the MEIA said.

“When contracts are finalised post-factum, it creates an environment where professionals cannot confidently forecast their income or secure necessary resources for upcoming projects.”

MEIA said that establishing clear payment timelines, enhancing communication with industry professionals, and implementing robust accountability measures were essential steps toward restoring confidence in public institutions.

“When funding mechanisms lack transparency and accountability, they erode trust between creative professionals and governmental bodies,” the MEIA added.