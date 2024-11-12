Children lay out their vision for Malta in conference with national leaders

Children aged 11 to 14 presented their ideas for a sustainable Malta to national leaders during the ISIMGħUNA conference, organised by the Malta ESG Alliance (MESGA).

The event brought together students from independent, church, and state schools across Malta and Gozo, and gave them a platform to express their thoughts on sustainability and the future of the country.

National leaders were also present at the conference, including the President, the Prime Minister, members of parliament and other key stakeholders.

According to MESGA Chairperson David Xuereb, the conference’s name was chosen by the students themselves.

Students discussed each of the 17 sustainable development goals (SGDs) and asked business leaders about Malta’s progress on key challenges.

Throughout the conference, artist Joe Farrugia illustrated the students’ ideas in real-time, creating artwork that captured the themes and emotions expressed by the young speakers.

This art piece will travel to schools across Malta and Gozo, spending a week at each institution to inspire other students with the vision shared at ISIMGħUNA.

Closing the conference, President Myriam Spiteri Debono said she admired the students' passion and commitment to their community. “I was impressed by your interest in the world around you and the care you show for your community, especially regarding poverty,” she said.

"Your education is crucial for securing meaningful jobs that will support your families. As the leaders of tomorrow, it’s essential that you become a beacon of integrity and justice,” she said.