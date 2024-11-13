Nurses to man 1400 emergency number that assesses urgency of health call-ins

A centralised hotline on number 1400 will be taknig calls for the Emergency Call Centre for healthcare professionals to direct callers to the best available emergency facility by assessing the degree of urgency of call-ins.

Nurses’ union MUMN said it had reahed an agreement with the health ministry on nurses’ participation on the 1400 number – which does not replace the existing 112 service.

The 1400 service is an assessment and streamlining service that ensures patients are guided safely through tele-medicine, while harnessing every possible emergency asset in the country.

The Emergency Call Centre will receive calls where healthcare professionals and nurses will assess the degree of urgency during the call-in, and the person will be directed to the best available emergency facility in the country.

“With a clear and safe framework and operating procedure in place, case prioritisation will be effected with a focus on efficiency and prompt intervention,” said MUMN president Paul Pace.

“MUMN is proud that its members will be able to take part in this novel approach.

“It was agreed that a call for nurses will be issued shortly and those nurses chosen will be undergoing training prior to engagement to ensure they are familiar with the process. An educational campaign of how the service will operate will be done to provide the public with the necessary information. Such agreement was reached between the Health Ministry and MUMN after a series of meetings.”