Government to mark 50 years as a Republic with 'L-Istorja, Int’ celebrations in Valletta

'L-Istorja, Int' (History, You), will be the theme for the 50th anniversary celebrations for Malta's Republic Day.

Making the announcement during a Wednesday morning press conference, Culture Minister Owen Bonnici said the spectacle highlights will be an audio-visual spectacle held on 13, 14 and 15 December at St George’s Square in Valletta. A projection on the President’s Palace façade in Valletta will be part of the spectacle.

Bonnici said the theme centres around reminding people that that are part of the achievements Malta realised when it became a Republic.

"While these activities will be an ideal occasion to celebrate this important anniversary, they are also an invitation for every Maltese and Gozitan to work together, hand in hand, to participate in the next chapter of our country’s history," he said.

The minister also announced that as part of the celebrations, an educational campaign will be launched in the coming days to highlight memorable achievements for the country since its became a Republic.

Tickets for events on the 13,14 and 15 December can be bought here.