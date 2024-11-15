Youth Advisory Forum discusses Budget with Prime Minister, other organisations

The Youth Advisory Forum met with Prime Minister Robert Abela and representatives from other youth organisations to discuss the Budget.

According to a press statement released by the Office of the Prime Minister, Abela told the attendees that youth involvement can serve as a catalyst for fresh ideas at a time when the government wants to prioritise “quality over quantity”.

On the environment, Abela said the government will be sure to create more public spaces.

"I have insisted that entities such as Project Green and the Public Works Department work even more closely together. This is so that in every project we undertake, we promote sustainability," Abela said.

Speaking about mental health, Abela said his government “will not rest until we see conditions and illnesses related to mental health treated in the same way as other illnesses”.

“It is precisely for this reason that we announced concrete measures to help people identify mental health issues earlier and as effectively as possible. We will bring mental health services much closer to people, within localities, alongside Local Councils."

Abela also said the free gym membership scheme for 18-20 year olds was intended to promote physical activity as a central part to a healthy lifestyle.

"We need to start this before someone turns eighteen. We launched a pilot project, and within two years, we aim to have all colleges actively involved—so that our students engage in daily physical activity," he said.