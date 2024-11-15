Two horses stolen from Malta Polo Club in the middle of the night

Two ponies have been stolen from the Malta Polo Club in Marsa, as the club is appealing to the public for information on their whereabouts.

MaltaToday understands that the theft happened between Thursday and Friday, and that a padlock was missing from the enclosure’s gate.

Speaking to this newspaper, Karl Galea, a member of the Malta Polo Club said that the club has reported the theft to the police, who are currently investigating.

Saddened by the incident, Galea said that he has never seen such a case during his time at the club.

“Marsa is Marsa,” he stated, noting what seems to be an increase in thefts and robberies in the locality.

The Malta Polo Club is offering a €1,000 reward for the Chili and Lucho’s safe return. Anyone with information on the horses’ whereabouts is urged to speak up by calling 79289569.