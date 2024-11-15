President allays concerns as government prepares to take over cancer medication funding from MCCF

President Myriam Spiteri Debono is reassuring the public that the Malta Community Chest Fund (MCCF) will continue to support patients in oncology care while the health ministry and president’s office remain in talks about the responsibility for funding cancer medication.

In a joint press conference with Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela, the President said the needs of patients will continue to be addressed by the MCCF while discussions on a new funding mechanism take place.

“The MCCF was originally established for social purposes to assist individuals in society who require help during difficult situations. This commitment remains essential in our community,” a press statement on the conference said.

“The MCCF does not have a singular focus but has always been a source of comfort in every challenging situation faced by individuals. To remain in a position to provide support wherever needed, the MCCF relies on public support, including its annual fundraising event L-Istrina held on Boxing Day.”

The Health minister said the government will continue to support the Malta Community Chest Fund by all means possible.

He said discussions on the MCCF’s role in oncology care are at an advanced stage, and will conclude once the mechanism for incorporating innovative medicines is prepared and implemented.

Until then, Abela said the MCCF will continue to fulfill this role while the Health Ministry offers all necessary assistance.