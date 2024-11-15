Environmental Health Directorate warns of peanut traces in Tiger Brand seasoning

The Environmental Health Directorate has warned that a number of Tiger Brand products were found to contain traces of peanuts.

The directorate said that people who are allergic to peanuts should stay away from seven Tiger Brand products following information from the UK Competent Authority.

The products are pasta seasoning, chicken seasoning, meat seasoning, rabbit seasoning, hot curry powder, mild curry powder, and beef and pork seasoning.

The directorate explained that the products were found to contain mustard powder which contains traces of peanuts.

“For further information, the public is kindly requested to contact the Environmental Health Services between 8:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on telephone number 21337333 or by email on [email protected].”

The public may also access the directorate’s Facebook page and website for similar information.