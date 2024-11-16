PN says government should extend ambulatory chemotherapy service to all cancer types

The Nationalist Party wants the government to extend the amulatory chemotherapy service, which provides chemotherapy in the comfort of one’s home, to all types of cancer, wherever possible.

In a press statement, the party said this service should be expanded so that cancer patients would no longer need to go to hospital for treatment.

“For patients, this would result in less exposure to potential infections, less time wasted in traffic, reduces stress, and a lower burden on the oncology hospital.”

The party said it had previously called for cancer patients to receive cancer medication through the national health service, as opposed through requests at the Malta Community Chest Fund.

“During his speech in Parliament on the 2025 Budget, PN Leader Bernard Grech also raised this topic. Now, shortly after this speech, the Minister of Health has finally announced that discussions are underway for the Government to take responsibility for funding cancer medicines instead of the MCCF.”

The party also said that it is better that a single entity purchase these medicines in order to benefit from more advantageous prices.

“While expressing satisfaction that the Government will finally adopt a proposal that the PN has been advocating for years, the Nationalist Party appeals to the Government not to take years, as it did in this case, to adopt measures proposed by the Opposition.”