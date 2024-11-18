Abela’s ministers have him cornered, Grech tells supporters

Robert Abela’s own ministers know how to corner and weaken, exposing his lack of leadership over his own government, Opposition leader Bernard Grech said on Monday evening.

“We have a weak Prime Minister—weak with his Ministers, weak in government, weak within his party,” he told supporters at a protest called by the Nationalist Party. The protest comes after a parliamentary ethics investigation outlined the abusive employment of a minister’s future wife.

Tourism minister Clayton Bartolo’s then-girlfriend Amanda Muscat was given an “unjustified” salary increase as a policy consultant, a job she was not qualified for, an ethics investigation by the Standards Commissioner revealed.

Muscat was promoted from private secretary to policy consultant at the tourism ministry despite not having specialised knowledge or qualifications to perform the new role. She then kept the same role with an even higher expertise allowance when joining the Gozo ministry after her job at the tourism ministry was terminated. The transfer to the Gozo ministry happened after she developed a romantic relationship with Bartolo.

Addressing a sizeable crowd outside the parliament building in Valletta, Grech said people “have once again witnessed daylight robbery.”

“She was given a job she wasn’t qualified for. They made her a consultant despite lacking the necessary qualifications. This is theft from us, theft from you. Theft from anyone who wakes up in the morning to work. Theft from those who paid tax hoping for a decent pension. Theft from self-employed individuals and business owners who risk their money to grow the economy. And simply because she is the partner of a Minister, she was handed a well-paid job she didn’t meet the criteria for,” Grech told supporters.

He said Muscat’s employment was “fraud”, and the PM acknowledged his own complicity in this theft.

“This demonstrates the gravity of the situation we are facing. We have a Prime Minister and two Ministers who consciously chose to steal,” Grech said. “If Minister Clint Camilleri needed a consultant on Gozo, could it be that the only person capable of providing such advice was Clayton Bartolo’s partner?”

Grech pointed out it was the latest scandal involving government ministers or MPs, referring to former minister Edward Scicluna who faces charges in connection with the Vitals concession and Rosianne Cutajar’s fabricated consultancy job. He also mentioned Daphne Caruana Galizia murder middleman Melvin Theuma’s phantom job, saying it was symptomatic of how the Labour government operates.

“This government has lost all sense of decency and correctness,” Grech stated.

He went on to say that Abela is too busy trying to address internal struggles to focus on leading the country.

“Only a new Nationalist government can restore the normality we need for the people to move forward. Together, we can achieve so much. Together, we can pull this country out of the depths the Prime Minister has dragged us into,” Grech said.

PM a ‘liar like Clayton Bartolo’ - Matthew Maggi

The protest was also addressed by Matthew Maggi who works in the arts and culture sector.

He said despite a clear promise from Minister Clayton Bartolo, many workers in the film industry still have not been paid for the work they did with the Film Commission, which falls under the Ministry of Clayton Bartolo himself.

Maggi said that with the money given to the Minister’s partner, Maltese and foreign artists who are still waiting for their payments could have been paid.

Maggi accused the Prime Minister of being a liar, “just like Minister Clayton Bartolo”, because despite claiming he had the courage to listen to the artists, he still hasn’t found the courage to act.

Labour’s counterprotest

Earlier before the protest, a banner was hung on the building opposite parliament showing Nationalist MPs Toni Bezzina, Robert Cutajar, David Agius, Justin Schembri and Ivan Castillo.

The PL and its supporters, namely Neville Gafa, have criticised the five for failing to turn up to their government job.

The banner, with the words: ‘Dawn jistgħu jitħalsu ta’ xejn?’ (Can they be paid for nothing?), was hung next to a banner calling for Justice for Jean Paul Sofia.

The PL is saying it is hypocritical for the PN to criticise government over the Amanda Muscat case, when its own MPs its claiming are skiving off work. A standards complaint has been filed against several of the MPs.

Cassola wants Camilleri, Bartolo out

Earlier, independent candidate Arnold Cassola joined calls for Clint Camilleri and Clayton Bartolo’s resignation, saying it was “unacceptable” to have such a situation in a democractic society.

The two ministers should be fired immediately and any money that was stolen from the Maltese taxpayer should be returned,” Cassola said in a press conference on Monday afternoon.