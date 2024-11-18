Full-scale emergency exercise to be carried out at airport on Tuesday evening

Malta International Airport would like to inform the public of a full-scale emergency exercise, which will take on Tuesday 19 November.

The exercise will be carried out in the evening, from 7pm onwards, and will bring together national stakeholders and other entities that would be involved in the response to a real-life emergency scenario at Malta International Airport (MIA).

“Such full-scale exercises are carried out in line with the requirements of the relevant international and European regulations, with the aim of determining the level of preparedness of all entities to respond to a crisis, as well as testing the communications systems and emergency resources in place,” a statement read.

Malta International Airport would like to advise passengers travelling on the day that this exercise will not affect their journey. Additionally, MIA said it would like to remind the public that unusual activity, including several emergency vehicles around the airport perimeter, should not be cause for alarm.

“Malta International Airport would like to thank the public for its cooperation,” a statement concluded.