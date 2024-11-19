Water at the heart of Malta plan to be resilient against climate change: Miriam Dalli

Water is at the heart of Malta’s mission to build resilience against the rising challenges of climate change, Minister Miriam Dalli said during an address at COP29 in Baku.

“As demands on our water system increase, we are pioneering ways to sustainably enhance our water infrastructure and services. Our state-of-the-art desalination plant in Gozo, which uses 23.5% less energy than conventional plants — a new record — is proof of this commitment,” she said.

At COP29, a global platform for climate action, Malta’s delegation emphasised water security as a cornerstone of climate resilience.

Water Services Corporation (WSC) CEO Karl Cilia spoke of the country’s achievements, noting a leap in network efficiency from 52% in 2011 to 72.7% today, and a significant reduction in water loss.

“Our reclaimed water system, ‘New Water’, produced 1.6 million cubic meters in 2022 for agriculture, easing pressure on groundwater and supporting sustainable farming,” he added.

Malta also showcased its funding strategies, such as a €25 million green bond framework, and ongoing plans to explore Blue Bonds for marine infrastructure.

Chief Executive Officer of the Energy and Water Agency (EWA) Manuel Sapiano emphasised the country’s vision for offshore renewable energy projects.

“These developments are more than energy solutions — they drive economic and environmental benefits across sectors, creating a more resilient and sustainable future,” he remarked.

Malta’s efforts were also commended by Gianni Chianetta, Founder and Chair of the Greening the Islands Foundation, who noted the country’s advancements in water management and renewable energy.

“When it comes to water, Malta is very advanced,” he said. “The desalination technology, especially the new plant in Gozo, is highly efficient and represents the positive direction Malta is taking.”

Chianetta also acknowledged Malta’s initiatives in offshore wind energy, saying, “I understand that Malta is applying a good approach to offshore wind development.”