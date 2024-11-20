Government has 'clear' vision to reform mobility which centres around the community: Chris Bonett

Government’s vision to reform mobility in Malta, and put communities at its centre is “clear”, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Chris Bonett told parliament on Wednesday.

“We look to implement a quality mobility framework which is of the highest standard,” the minister said, while speaking during his ministry’s Budget estimate speech in the House.

The minister was referring to the recently announced mobility masterplan dubbed ‘Reshaping Our Mobility’, which looks to ease traffic congestion in the country.

Addressing parliament, the minister detailed government’s proposals which are based on six pillars. These are; a 24-hour economy, incentives to limit the use of vehicles, parking, public transport, road works coordination, and sustainable mobility.

During his speech’s introduction, the minister praised the Labour administration’s economic success, conceding that is has brought about new challenges related to infrastructure and traffic.

“Transport and infrastructure are connected to a lot of sectors. […] but we have made big strides nonetheless,” he said.

Bonett stated the €700 million road infrastructure project is nearing its end, with around 90% of all roads in the country completed. “Around 100 roads are left, and by end 2025 they will be completed.”

Malta’s public transport

The minister also outlined what he said he felt was the successful implementation of free public transport, stating the statistics back up his claims, with an increase in the use of public transport registered since its implementation.

He said claims that the increase was only registered because of foreigners making the use of the service were untrue, as Maltese users increased by 30%. “This equates to around 300,000 trips every month.”

The minister also said government wants to make better use of the sea when discussing public transport, with an ongoing exercise trying to locate more ferry landing sites in Malta’s southern coast. “We can no longer overlook our biggest resource – the sea.”

He announced a new ferry landing site will be opened soon at Marsascala.

The minister also said he agreed with calls to integrate Y-plates (cabs) as part of the wider public transportation network of the country.

“We will regulate how these fleets operate in the interest of the country, and not just as a profit-making enterprise,” he told the House.

Chris Bonett also said a decline in car-pooling has been registered since the pandemic, and government will look to reverse the trend. “The culture of car-pooling must be restored.”

The minister also spoke about the need to revise bus routes, as the last time such an exercise was carried out was in 2014, and so the modern needs of the country are not being met.

“I firmly believe that there is a need to increase the frequency of certain routes, and we have already started working on this. Today, I can announce that from 1 December, we will see an increased frequency on Route 90, which serves Fgura and Ħaż-Żabbar, and Route 47, addressing the growing demand in Mosta. Routes 101, 103, and 80, serving Mellieħa, Burmarrad, and Qajjenza, will also be extended,” the minister announced.

He said in the near future, government will introduce more dedicated routes for industrial estates to encourage more workers to use public transport. “Additionally, we are exploring how, in the medium term, we can complement these efforts with more direct routes connecting the country’s key urban and commercial hubs.”

The minister also spoke about the need to implement a “24-hour economy”, where services are spread out throughout the day to free roads during peak hours. A number of business representatives and unions have already voiced their willingness to discuss the subject, he said.

Bonett also spoke about a number of strategies to ensure better infrastructure and mobility like Vjal Kulhadd.

During his concluding remarks, the minister spoke of an Intelligent Traffic Management System, which will optimise traffic control during peak hours. This system, he said, provides real-time updates which in the future will be better aided by the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Msida Creek Project

During his speech, the minister slammed critics of the Msida Creek Project, saying those who are labelling it as just a flyover are being unfaithful.

The PN and its councillors in the locality have voiced their opposition to the project, saying it will not solve traffic problems in the area.

“Msida will no longer flood, and the locality, for the first time, will get an open space which people can enjoy,” he said.