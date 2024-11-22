[WATCH] Prime Minister criticised for ignoring commitment to reform planning appeals law

Updated at 2:20pm with Prime Minister's statement

Prime Minister Robert Abela is being criticised for failing to deliver on his commitment to reform the planning appeals law despite repeated promises that go back to May last year.

“This law currently allows developers to proceed with construction even when they lack definitive permits, leading to widespread concerns about illegal developments,” a coalition of NGOs said on Friday as they called out Abela's inaction on the matter.

The NGOs said that the PM and Planning Minister Clint Camilleri have so far refused to meet them over concerns that stem from an increase in illegal structures that continue to be built despite permits having been revoked by the courts.

A glaring example of this is the construction of swimming pools as part of a large development in Qala for which the permit had been revoked by the Court of Appeal. Nonetheless, since there is nothing at law to preclude developers from waiting until all legal avenues are exhausted, the pools had already been built.

The NGO coalition is made up of Moviment Graffitti, Azzjoni: Tuna Artna Lura, BirdLife Malta, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Għawdix, Nature Trust Malta, Ramblers’ Association Malta, Wirt Għawdex and the Archaeological Society Malta.

The NGOs said the Planning Minister had promised a draft reform by September but no such draft has been published yet.

“Residents and organisations continue to shoulder the burden of challenging the Planning Authority’s abusive decisions in court,” the groups said. They added: “By prioritising private profits over governance, the government is shamelessly trashing our quality of life, undermining our democracy, and sacrificing our islands to the forces of greed.”

Prime Minister unable to justify delay in implementation

On Friday, MaltaToday asked Prime Minister Robert Abela why this reform is still so far from being implemented, however he refused to answer.

"There is a holistic reform that includes a number of principles related to planning laws," Abela said, noting that such a reform "creates different perspectives."

Abela instead focused on his comments earlier this week where he stated that Malta's local plans are outdated.

"Does a revision of the local plans mean that we're going to increase or decrease development?" he asked, adding that "it's a matter of perspective."

When asked to outline his perspective, Abela said that sustainable building practices should not be discouraged. "I don't believe the construction industry should shut down, but it cannot be a construction sector that works without limits."