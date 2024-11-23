Former Labour MP to be head Authority for Integrity in Maltese Sports

Former Labour MP Jean Claude Micallef is set to be appointed CEO of the Authority for Integrity in Maltese Sports (AIMS).

Sources told MaltaToday that the authority’s current CEO, Luciano Busuttil won’t have his contract of employment renewed.

Micallef was elected as an MP in 2019 following a casual election to fill the seat vacated by Helena Dalli.

After the 2013 election, Micallef had fallen out with the PN joining Joseph Muscat’s Labour Party movement and eventually contesting the 2017 election on the third district.

The son of the self-described “PL moderate” Manuel Micallef, he had taken umbrage at his exclusion from the Nationalist Party's list of candidates for the European Parliament elections of 2014.

Last year, a court ordered Micallef to return €43,000 that he had borrowed from his ex-partner to buy a property and a jetski but had failed to repay.