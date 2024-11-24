[WATCH] ‘Government has given up on giving people a good quality of life,’ Bernard Grech says

Government has given up on offering people a good quality of life, Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech said on Sunday

"It is clear the Prime Minister does not have the political will or freedom to give the country the quality of life it deserves,” Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech said during a Nationalist Party political even in Balzan on Sunday.

He promised in his address that he would be addressing country’s problems, including traffic.

The Opposition leader mentioned the country’s lack of long-term strategy, using Mosta as an example on how the locality’s council, and the government, are not on the same page.

The Nationalist-led council want the locality’s square to be open to traffic, overruling the previous council’s decision to close it down for pedestrianisation. But Transport Malta has stepped in, overruling the current council’s decision.

“The Government is acting on its own, despite the consultation that was made with the Mosta residents,” Grech said.

The Opposition leader also spoke about the scandal involving Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo’s now-wife, Amanda Muscat, emphasising that “it is time for change”. He said the PM insists on keeping Bartolo and Camilleri as ministers, despite them abusing public funds.

He said the government is being overcome by one scandal over the other, after former AWAS CEO Joseph Michael Baldacchino sentenced to two years imprisonment suspended for three years after being found guilty of embezzling public funds related to the Agency.

The PN leader also emphasised the importance of nurturing the country’s businesses, including SMEs, stating a PN government will continue to aid them.

During the dialogue, Beppe Muscat, an accountant and representative of the Chamber of SMEs and John Ebejer, senior lecturer at the University of Malta, also addressed those present.

Muscat emphasised the essential role of small and medium businesses in the Maltese economy and a need that these are not set aside at all.

On the other hand, John Ebejer shed light on the “urgent need” to make a substantial investment in the country’s public transport system.