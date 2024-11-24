[WATCH] New public sector collective agreement to be launched next week: Abela

A new collective agreement giving all public sector workers increases will be sealed next week, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced on Sunday.

“This collective agreement will benefit 33,000 public sector workers, including teachers, nurses, police, and other workers who, in addition to the sectoral agreement, will get a second raise from this collective agreement,” the Labour leader told supporters at a party event on Sunday.

During the political event, he announced a new open space spanning 11 acres at Spencer Garden will be opened, helping improve the air quality in Marsa.

Referring to the newly inaugurated Msida primary school earlier this week, Abela said the project highlights government’s commitment to the education sector.

Speaking on the controversial Msida Creek Project, with the project’s first phase starting earlier this month, Abela said it will address traffic problems in the area, while also creating open spaces for residents’ enjoyment.

Addressing Nationalist Party opposition to the project, he accused them of lacking consistency, saying its councillors were in favour of it during the last council legislature, only for the now-Nationalist-led council to come out against it.

“With the PN, you never know where you stand,” he said.

Referring to a request to the police by NGO Repubblika calling for fresh charges against Malta’s commissioner-designate Glenn Micallef in connection to Amanda Muscat's sham consultancy, the PM said they were an arm of the PN, and criticised their actions.

“They want to criticise Micallef before he is even given the post, but I’ll defend him with all my strength,” Abela said.

Abela also spoke about the Labour Migration Policy which is expected to be launched soon, saying only essential foreign workers will be allowed to work in the country.

He explained the best opportunities in the labour market “will continue to be taken by Maltese and Gozitan workers.”

“With the Labour Party everyone knows where they stand, and we will continue to work on a sustainable and resilient economic and social foundation with the aim that economic growth reaches everyone and reflects in the quality of people's lives and social justice,” he said.