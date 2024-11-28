Study shows girls feel more pressured by schoolwork than boys

Maltese 15-year-olds rank sixth among the 44 countries in terms of feeling pressured by schoolwork, an international study shows.

The percentage of Maltese 15-year-old girls who feel stressed by schoolwork (79%) is notably higher than the international average of 62%.

This finding emerges from the latest instalment of the Health Behaviour in School-aged Children (HBSC) study, which examines adolescent social contexts in Europe, Canada, and Central Asia. The school-based study, conducted every four years in collaboration with the WHO Regional Office for Europe, is based on interviews with 11-, 13-, and 15-year-olds.

The data collected in 2022 show that nearly 8 out of 10 Maltese 15-year-old girls feel pressured by schoolwork, compared to 61% of Maltese boys. Among 13-year-olds, 58% of boys feel pressure from schoolwork, while this figure rises to 74% for girls of the same age. 11-year-olds of both sexes report feeling less pressure, with only 36% of boys and 35% of girls feeling pressured by schoolwork.

Although the majority of teens, particularly females, report feeling pressured by schoolwork, the situation has slightly improved in recent years. A comparison with previous surveys shows that the percentage of 15-year-old girls who feel stressed has declined from 83% in 2014 to 79% in 2022. Among boys, the percentage has dropped from 65% in 2014 to 61%.

Additionally, while Maltese teens were the most stressed among all countries surveyed in 2014 and 2018, the latest survey shows they have now been overtaken by teens from five other countries, with Italy topping the stress rankings.

The report highlights that school pressure increases with age across most countries surveyed, particularly among girls. Furthermore, the study indicates that the gender gap between boys and girls is widening, with girls aged 13 and 15 reporting higher levels of pressure from schoolwork than boys.

The study’s authors emphasise the “urgent” need for further research to understand the sources of this gender gap in schoolwork pressure. They also advocate for interventions to address girls’ high levels of school stress and create more supportive environments for them.

Recommendations include equipping teachers and school staff with the time and resources to help students manage school demands. Schools are also encouraged to develop gender-sensitive strategies to support students, making workloads more manageable and promoting positive student health.

The survey also revealed that only 17% of Maltese 15-year-old girls and 22% of boys enjoy school a lot. This figure has decreased from 25% in 2018 to 22% among girls.

Teens find it easier to talk to mothers

The survey also examined students’ family life and relationships with their parents. The results suggest that teens have much better relationships with their mothers. Among 15-year-old girls, 78% find it easy to talk to their mothers, compared to only 58% who find it easy to talk to their fathers. Similarly, among boys in the same age group, 83% find it easy to talk to their mothers, while 73% feel the same about their fathers.

The survey further showed that most teens still have a daily meal with their families, with figures ranging from 70% among 11-year-old boys to 52% among 15-year-old girls.

The survey also found that 76% of Maltese teens live with both parents, 13% live with their mother, 2% with their father, and 8% in stepfamilies where one parent has children from a previous relationship.