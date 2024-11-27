[WATCH] MCAST students protest MUT industrial action, call for crisis to be resolved

MCAST students on Wednesday protested against the ongoing educational crisis caused by industrial action from the Malta Union of Teachers (MUT).

Chanting “you left us without our assignments, you left us without an education”, a number of MCAST students at different campuses across Malta held separate but coordinated protests.

The protests were held at MCAST’s Mosta, Paola and Qormi campuses and were organised as part of the "Tuna Edukazzjoni" campaign, a grassroots initiative advocating for students’ rights while standing in solidarity with MCAST educators. A number of lecturers were also spotted attending the protest.

Students who were at the protest and spoke to this newspaper said they felt the need to “come together and make a difference.”

“We showed that we are a collective, and as one we can change the situation,” a student said.

The Paola protest was organised in the campus, with speakers addressing the students in the institution’s court yard. Mosta students held a 'protest picnic' on the road between MCAST's Mosta campus and Lidl.

Students are demanding immediate government intervention to address the industrial action, which has left them in an academic limbo for nearly two months.

Since October 4, 2024, MUT's directives have led to widespread disruption across MCAST campuses. Faculty have restricted communication with both management and students to limited, prescribed hours while assignment grades and briefs for the next academic year remain unprocessed, leaving students unable to progress with their studies.

Students also fear that reliance on "administrative passes" could dilute the quality of their education.

Campaign objectives include ensuring consistent dialogue between faculty, students, and management, prompt approval of assignment briefs and grading of coursework, and eliminating administrative solutions that undermine educational standards.

The students said they stand in solidarity with MCAST educators, recognising that teachers’ demands for fair conditions are integral to resolving the crisis.

Students are urging MCAST management and the government to engage with MUT and resolve the crisis swiftly.