Nationalist Party calls for Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri’s resignation

The Nationalist Party have called on Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri to resign after he was found guilty with the same offense as Minister Clayton Bartolo, who resigned earlier this week.

“If Clayton Bartolo did wrong, he [Camilleri] did even worse, as Camilleri gave Amanda Muscat the phantom job,” Shadow Ministers Beppe Fenech Adami, Paula Mifsud Bonnici, and Alex Borg stated on Thursday during a press conference situated outside the Ministry of Tourism.

A report from the Standards Commissioner revealed Minister for Tourism Clayton Bartolo had employed his wife, Amanda Muscat, in a non-existent consultancy role, a situation that Camilleri helped in. While Bartolo has been expelled from the Labour Parliamentary Group and resigned from his ministerial position, Camilleri remains in his role.

“Gozo deserves a serious Minister who works for the Gozitans, not one willing to defraud them,” they stated.

The PN spokespersons reaffirmed their stance that, “those who exploit the public for personal gain have no place in Parliament,” calling for accountability and insisted that both Bartolo and Camilleri should resign.

They explained how, in recent years, “we’ve witnessed an endless list of frauds for which the public has always footed the bill.”

“Recently, the courts found the former CEO of AWAS, the government agency responsible for the welfare of asylum seekers, guilty of abusing public funds,” they pointed out, “This is yet another example of the attitude that “everyone gets rich.”

The PN has called for support from citizens who are demanding transparency and integrity from their leaders, “On Monday evening, we will once again raise our voices, and show Robert Abela that we are ready to clean Malta of a Government characterised by fraud.”