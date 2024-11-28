[WATCH] BirdLife reports separate incidents of illegal hunting at Buskett and Comino

Over the past week, BirdLife Malta said it has reported to the police two cases of illegal hunting within the protected bird sanctuaries of Buskett and Comino.

“These acts, committed in clear violation of Malta's bird conservation laws, underscore a disturbing trend of impunity among hunters and highlight the urgent need for strengthened enforcement, especially at these protected areas which should be free from hunting and trapping,” the NGO said.

Under Malta's Conservation of Wild Birds Regulations (Subsidiary Legislation 549.42), bird sanctuaries are protected zones where the hunting or trapping of wild birds is strictly prohibited. These have over the years been designated within various Natura 2000 sites and other sites of various interests to protect birds and natural habitats as well as limit conflicts between hunting and other human activities.

On November 22, 2024, the NGO visited Buskett following reports of hunters pursuing the hunting of Woodcocks in this area resulted in video footage of two hunters actively hunting undisturbed within Buskett forest.

A witness filmed the act and reported the matter to the Environmental Protection Unit (EPU), who acted promptly and apprehended two hunters red-handed. Shotguns were confiscated, and the hunters will be prosecuted in court.

In a separate incident on Wednesday, video footage was gathered of a hunter actively hunting with dogs on Comino, another protected Bird Sanctuary which spans the whole island.

“Hunters have for months been scouting the island with hunting dogs unregulated, enticing such unhindered illegal hunting on the island in the absence of any enforcement officials. Footage collected by BirdLife Malta has led to a suspect being charged and is expected to be arraigned in court by Gozo Police,” the NGO said.