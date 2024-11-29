Maltese soldiers who served in UN Lebanon peacekeeping mission recognised for their work

Nine Maltese soldiers who served in the UN Lebanon peacekeeping mission were recognised for their work by government.

"On behalf of the Maltese and Gozitan people we say thank you. Your dedication and courage while serving in this difficult period due to the current situation in Lebanon, testify to the principles of duty and honor,” the Minister for Interior and Security Byron Camilleri said whilst meeting them.

One officer and eight senior and junior non-commissioned officers of the Armed Forces of Malta were embedded with the 124th Infantry Battalion in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) deployment in Lebanon, for a six-month tour of peace keeping operations.

Eight other Maltese soldiers are currently still in Lebanon, continuing the work carried out by their colleagues, “these, together with the other soldiers who are on different missions in other countries, will always continue to find the government to stand by them and give them all the necessary support,” stated Minister Camilleri.

A new sectoral agreement for the Armed Forces of Malta is expected to be reached in 2025, which will continue to strengthen the previous one, which together with the continuous investment in AFM's resources including the first operational center of the highest level, is also leading to more people approach this career.

"We have gained great respect from the heads of other armies where they recognize the importance of this UNIFIL mission and praise our involvement and commitment as the Armed Forces of Malta for working in favor of a more stable region,” Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Malta, Brigadier Clinton J O'Neill stated.

Since November 2018, a team of Maltese soldiers through the Armed Forces of Malta have been contribuing to the UNIFIL, where their role is aimed at peace keeping operations, and never related to any sort of fights or participation in a battlefield.