Nationalist MP elected treasurer of International Association of Public Accounts Committees

Nationalist MP Darren Carabott has been appointed treasurer on the executive board of the International Association of Public Accounts Committees (PACs).

Carabott chairs the Maltese parliament’s PAC.

In a Facebook post Carabott said: “I am proud to hold this international position on behalf of my country for the next two years.”

The CAPAC coordinates the work in public expenditure investigations of 58 different governments from around the world.

Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech congratulated Carabott and wished him “every success” in the coming two years.

Carabott remains an MP.

He is the Opposition’s home affairs spokesperson.

Apart from chairing the PAC, Carabott is also a member of the National Audit Office Accounts Committee.

In August 2022, Carabott was elected to the Commonwealth Association for Public Accounts Committees (CAPAC).