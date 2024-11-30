ADPD insists parliamentary decision on Bartolo scandal falls short of justice

The decision taken by the parliament’s Ethics Committee in the Bartolo-Camilleri affair falls short of justice, ADPD said on Saturday.

The Green Party insisted the police should do its job and investigate Clayton Bartolo, Clint Camilleri and Amanda Muscat.

“If minister Camilleri does not resign of his own free will, it is the responsibility of the Prime Minister to have him removed from his position,” ADPD official Brian Decelis said.

He emphasised that the Prime Minister’s actions would reveal whether ethical politics or loyalty to his associates takes importance.

The controversy centres around Amanda Muscat’s employment as a policy advisor by both Bartolo and Camilleri but continued working as a personal assistant for Bartolo.

Muscat received payment for consultancy work she neither conducted nor was qualified for. The two ministers were found to have breached ethics by the Standards Commissioner.

Following Clayton Bartolo's resignation and expulsion from the Labour parliamentary group, ADPD insists that further action is required.

The party argued the Standards Committee's response is insufficient and that the abuse of power should be addressed as a criminal matter rather than a mere misunderstanding.

ADPD Secretary General Ralph Cassar called on the Police Commissioner to initiate criminal proceedings against Amanda Muscat, Clayton Bartolo, and Clint Camilleri for criminal association and fraud.