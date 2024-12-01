Malta’s HIV community rallies in Valletta for equal access to health care

The organisers of Malta’s first-ever rally for World AIDS Day hope to hold the government accountable, raise awareness about HIV prevention, and highlight the need for greater inclusivity and access to healthcare for all, regardless of nationality or income.

The rally, taking place on Sunday morning at 11am outside Castille in Valletta, is a continuation of the WE ARE POSITIVE campaign, which launched in June to coincide with European Testing Week. The campaign was the brainchild of artist Emma Grima.

Jackie Robert, a representative of Checkpoint Malta, told MaltaToday ahead of the rally that NGOs are urging the government to fulfil its commitments, particularly regarding HIV treatment and prevention. She emphasised that healthcare is a universal human right.

One of the rally’s key aims is to draw attention to the government’s unfulfilled promises to introduce Pre-exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) and Post-exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) as part of the sexual health strategy outlined in the Labour Party’s 2022 manifesto. Robert’s highlighted the frustration among NGOs regarding the government’s lack of action on this issue.

“When the government was re-elected in 2022, one of the electoral promises in the Labour manifesto was the introduction of PrEP and PEP to the national formulary. Two years on, and with over 100 new HIV diagnoses locally – making Malta one of the countries with the highest new HIV diagnoses in the EU – there is still no sign of free PrEP and PEP,” Robert said.

According to figures released by the government, 111 new HIV cases and two cases of AIDS were registered in 2023. Currently, 729 people are living with HIV in Malta, which has one of the highest transmission rates of HIV within the European Union.

Access to PrEP and PEP remains a contentious issue within the community, with NGOs highlighting the lack of healthcare access for vulnerable populations. Migrants and refugees, in particular, often face difficulties accessing HIV treatment, especially when they run out of medication and cannot afford to pay for it. Another barrier is the stigma within healthcare, as many people living with HIV face discrimination when seeking care.

“Access to sexual healthcare and prevention is a human right,” Robert said. “But unfortunately, the government is making distinctions between those who receive free treatment and those who do not.” She lamented that it would make sense for the government to make these drugs widely available, as it could prevent people from contracting a potentially lifelong illness that requires expensive medical treatment. “Prevention is far better than a cure.”

PrEP, which is taken before sexual activity to prevent HIV, costs around €57 for a 30-day supply, while PEP, which must be taken within 72 hours after sexual activity, costs over €400.

The high cost of PEP makes it inaccessible to many vulnerable groups who need it most, while the price of PrEP itself remains a barrier for many. Countries that have made these essential medications available for free or at a highly discounted price have seen a dramatic decline in new HIV diagnoses.

A rally to honour those lost

While the rally’s primary goal is to raise awareness, Robert also said it is an opportunity to bring the community together to celebrate and remember those who have been lost. This is the first event of its kind to be organised in Malta.

“You have to remember that people have lost friends and relatives, and know of people who have died from AIDS in past years. They also know people living with HIV. This is the first time we’ve had a World AIDS Day remembrance that includes both a commemoration and a celebration of life. That’s part of what we’re trying to do on Sunday, and that’s something that hasn’t happened before.”

No revised sexual health policy in sight

Social partners agree that in order to support this vulnerable group, the government must update its sexual health policy, which has remained unchanged since it was introduced in 2010. Over the years, the health ministry has promised to revise the policy, but progress has been excruciatingly slow. Hopes were dashed in 2021 when the proposed update was sent back to the drawing board due to its reliance on studies that were over a decade old.

Robert said they had hoped the updated policy would be open for consultation in September, but they have now been told it will be delayed until December. “If it has been consulted on, it certainly hasn’t involved the NGOs, and getting any response from the health ministry is virtually impossible.”

The rally is being held by a coalition of NGOs: Checkpoint Malta, HIV Malta, MGRM, Moviment Graffitti, LGBTI+ Gozo, ARC - Allied Rainbow Communities and Aditus.