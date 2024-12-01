Bernard Grech condemns Robert Abela's leadership for allowing corruption to flourish

On the eve of the Nationalist Party’s protest in Valletta, PN leader Bernard Grech accused Prime Minister Robert Abela of failing to live up to his promises and allowing a culture of corruption to flourish under his government.

In his Sunday speech, Grech emphasised that the current government’s actions are not representative of the Maltese people, asserting that the PL under Abela, is solely responsible for the scandalous state of affairs.

“This is not a country of fraud, nor are the Maltese and Gozitan people inherently fraudulent,” Grech said. “It is the Labour Government alone that subscribes to this kind of politics.”

Grech also reflected on Abela's leadership following his 2020 promise of continuity, highlighting how the Prime Minister has managed to deliver on his pledge, noting that Abela continued the culture of scandals and pigging out.

While Abela claimed to have listened to the electorate following his disappointing performance in last June’s elections, Grech pointed out that just this week, three major scandals linked to members of Abela’s government came to light.

The PN leader condemned Abela’s defense of Gozo minister Clint Camilleri, who is still facing calls for his resignation.

Grech also took aim at former finance minister Edward Scicluna, who despite facing charges related to the hospitals fraud scandal, continues to receive a salary as Governor of the Central Bank. Grech remarked that such actions demonstrate a government more interested in shielding its members than representing the people.

Grech reiterated that the PN would continue to push for the recovery of €400 million stolen in the hospitals fraud scandal, with the hope that the courts would accept the PN’s appeal to begin proceedings. He stressed that only a Nationalist government could ensure the money would be recovered, free from any corrupt influence.

Grech called on all those who feel defrauded by the government to join the PN's protest on Monday, urging people from all walks of life to come together for change.

The protest, which is set to take place at 6 pm in front of Parliament, marks a call for change as the Partit Nazzjonalista pushes to hold the government accountable and restore integrity to Malta’s political landscape.