MUT opposes state-issued ‘bomb threat procedure’ that asks staff to search the premises

A set of procedures meant to guide school staff receiving a bomb threat has come under fire by the Malta Union of Teachers as it suggests that that school staff should search the premises for suspicious devices.

In a statement on Tuesday, the union said this is “unheard of and surely the MUT will not accept that educators go to search for bombs in schools during a bomb scare”.

The procedure document advises school staff on what to do if they receive a bomb threat. While the police should be notified immediately, and all staff are to be informed as soon as possible, the document also says that a search of the entire premises should be conducted.

“The search is to be conducted by a search team composed of members of the staff who are familiar with the areas to be searched,” the document says.

In a footnote, the document also recommends that training and rehearsals are carried out from time to time to ensure an effective and efficient search.

This comes after all schools in Malta and Gozo received a bomb threat via email on Monday morning, causing panic among parents and educators.

The threat turned out to be a hoax, and police are investigating the matter.

“The Union has already stated that yesterday’s bomb scare in multiple schools exposed the inefficiency of authorities in dealing with such situations,” MUT’s statement said. “The solution is to address those inefficiencies and not to expose educators to risks by looking for explosive devices in schools.”

The MUT is directing all Heads of Schools and educators to ignore the communication.