Nationalist Party announces eight approved candidates for next general election

The Nationalist Party’s Executive Committee approved eight candidates for the next general election, with two of them being women and three candidates representing Gozo.

PN secretary general Michael Piccinino will be contesting the fourth district along with Duncan Borg Myatt. Meanwhile, Ludwig Cauchi will contest the eighth district, and Marilena Gauci will contest the ninth district

PN veteran journalist Dione Borg will be standing for the eleventh district, while Norma Camilleri, Beppe Galea, and Frank Anthony Tabone, will all be contesting the Gozo district.

In a statement, PN leader Bernard Grech expressed gratitude to the newly approved candidates and others who have shown interest in joining the party’s team for the upcoming election.

He confirmed that this marks the beginning of the selection process, with additional candidates expected to be approved in the coming weeks and months.

Grech highlighted the significance of the renewal process, stating that it represents the party’s efforts to shape Malta into a more youthful and dynamic country.

The approved candidates are all first-time contestants in a general election, although Dione Borg and Norma Camilleri have previously represented the PN in European Parliament elections.