A third of Maltese residents will be older than 65 years old by 2050

By 2050, it is projected that a third of residents in Malta will be older than 65 years old.

According to the United Nations' population unit, this demographic shift will see the number of older adults in Malta grow from 108,000 in 2024 to 163,000 in 2050.

The statistics were discussed by Lisa Warth, Chief of the UN’s population unit, at a conference organised by the International Institute on Ageing United Nations-Malta (INIA) and Healthmark.

Warth emphasided the importance of fostering active and healthy ageing, providing long-term care and support, and integrating ageing considerations across all policy areas.

Meanwhile, Professor Alexiei Dingli, explored the potential of artificial intelligence to revolutionise elderly care. He highlighted the benefits of AI senior companions in reducing isolation, improving health monitoring, and enhancing independence for older adults.

Dr. Mark-Anthony Vassallo, Consultant Geriatrician, underscored the medical and ethical aspects of elder care, emphasising the importance of advance care planning and upholding dignity and freedom in ageing policies.

Parliamentary secretary for active ageing, Malcolm Paul Agius Galea was also present in the conference.