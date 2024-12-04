Government says negotiations with MCAST staff will continue if industrial actions are lifted

Updated at 11:42am with MUT statement

Government has requested the Malta Union of Teachers (MUT) to withdraw industrial actions currently affecting MCAST students.

Educators’ industrial actions at MCAST came about following a deterioration of negotiations between the MUT and government earlier this year. The dispute stems from a collective agreement that has expired three years ago.

Since October 4, MUT's directives have led to widespread disruption across MCAST campuses. Faculty have restricted communication with both management and students to limited, prescribed hours while assignment grades and briefs for the next academic year remain unprocessed, leaving students unable to progress with their studies.

MCAST students have recently been feeling the effects of the industrial actions, as they protested against the ongoing educational crisis.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Education Ministry said that in order for negotiations to continue, the directives must be lifted.

“It is worth noting that several weeks ago, the government presented a comprehensive document for discussion that includes financial proposals. These financial proposals reflect substantial increases, for which no counter-proposals have been made to date.”

This, the ministry said, means that the disagreement with the union does not stem from a financial issue, but relate to demands for changes in the presence of lecturers and other workers on campus.

The ministry added that this is not the first time that a request has been made for industrial actions to cease.

“The administration remains willing to continue negotiations, provided these directives are suspended, and once again invites the MUT to immediately suspend such directives so that discussions can promptly resume.”

MUT shifts blame on government for negotiation delays

In a statement, the MUT said that progress was being made during negotiations with the government - at least until Monday 2 December.

"However and unexpectedly, yesterday at the start of the scheduled negotiations meeting which should have lasted 6 hours, the lead negotiator at OPM Joyce Cassar insisted upon recording herself using her mobile whilst making a statement. In her recorded statement she mentioned a list of the pending requests presented by MUT and she stated that the Government’s reply is a categorical ‘no’ to all remaining proposals. At the same time she said that whilst the list she provided is not-negotiable, tomorrow’s (Wednesday’s) scheduled meeting shall only be held if the MUT lifts directives."

The union said the issue was not the presence of lecturers and other staff on the MCAST premises. "The government did not even want to discuss with the MUT the progression structure and criteria which affects all grades in this agreement. This is surely a major pending issue amongst others."

"The financial proposal presented months ago by the government was not accepted by the MUT and this was clearly communicated to the government. The Union has not yet presented its counter proposal to establish first the progress made on the text of the agreement as it would determine the ultimate financial requests. The MUT will never accept that negotiations are stalled simply through a ‘no’ to remaining proposals."

The MUT questioned why the government opted to scrap ongoing negotiations and reject all of the remaining proposals. "Why did the lead negotiator at OPM record herself whilst saying a categorical ‘no’ to all remaining proposals? Who is negotiating what? Why has the government repeatedly declared that progress was being made when it suddenly decided to halt all discussions?"

"Since the government is not willing to negotiate it should not say repeatedly that it promotes social dialogue. The government is responsible for the failure in negotiations and the delay in concluding the agreement, three years after it expired."