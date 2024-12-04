Middle East, Ukraine and Libya discussed by Abela, Blinken at Castille ahead of OSCE meeting

The situation in the Middle East, Ukraine and Libya was among the topics discussed in a meeting between Prime Minister Robert Abela and and US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken on Wednesday evening.

Abela received Blinken at the Office of the Prime Minister at Auberge de Castille ahead of the OSCE Ministerial Council.

The PM emphasised the need for dialogue and cooperation in addressing ongoing conflicts.

He noted the ceasefire in Lebanon but stressed that Malta will continue to call for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, particularly in light of the humanitarian situation. He reiterated Malta’s support for a two-state solution to achieve stability and peace in the region.

Regarding Ukraine, Prime Minister Abela highlighted the recent attacks on the country’s infrastructure, particularly in the energy sector. He stated that a just peace agreement aligned with the principles of the United Nations Charter is essential for Ukraine.

Abela also spoke about the importance of stability in Libya and the ongoing support required by Malta’s neighbouring country. He remarked that the international community must remain proactive and support a representative process led by Libyans for Libyans.

On Transatlantic relations, the PM underscored the importance of strong ties between the United States and the European Union, “which have always been key to ensuring stability and peace in the face of geopolitical challenges.”

He acknowledged the transitional period ahead of a new administration taking office in Washington following President-elect Donald Trump’s election victory earlier this year.

Abela also highlighted Malta’s important relations with the United States and the potential to further strengthen these ties, particularly in trade. He cited key areas such as artificial intelligence, pharmaceuticals, and education, where Malta and the US can continue to cooperate

Prime Minister Robert Abela was accompanied in the meetings with US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken by, among others, Principal Permanent Secretary Tony Sultana, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade Christopher Cutajar, and Head of the Secretariat within the Office of the Prime Minister Mark Mallia.