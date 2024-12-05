Call for tenders announced for Malta’s first offshore wind energy project

The Government has launched a public call to develop Malta's first offshore renewable energy project, located 12 nautical miles off the Maltese coast within the country's Exclusive Economic Zone.

Speaking at a press conference at Fort St. Angelo alongside Minister for Energy Miriam Dalli, Prime Minister Robert Abela emphasised that, “today’s launch is a crucial step from words to implementation, enhancing Malta’s energy diversification and increasing renewable energy use, with the vision of positioning Malta as a clean energy hub in the Mediterranean.”

A public call through a pre-qualification questionnaire (PQQ) was issued earlier on Thursday morning, inviting private sector participation in the floating wind turbine project. The PQQ details the project and allows interested parties to showcase their technical and financial capabilities, which will be used to shortlist the top companies for the next stage.

The PQQ process, including submission, evaluation, verification checks, and shortlisting, is expected to conclude by the end of next year, with the wind farm projected to have an installed capacity of around 300MW, nearly one-third of Malta's current electricity consumption.

In 2023, six potential areas outside Malta’s 12-mile territorial waters were identified for floating renewable energy projects in a national policy released for public consultation today.

Abela described the project as one that will deliver collective benefits, emphasizing the Government's view of the private sector as a strategic partner in Malta's goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

Minister Miriam Dalli highlighted its significance for both the energy and environmental sectors, stating, "This project is not only crucial for energy generation but will also have a positive environmental impact. It addresses Malta's space limitations sustainably. Unlike past proposals, this project has been thoroughly planned."

She further noted that Malta's vision aligns with European goals to make the Mediterranean a clean energy hub, asserting, "Malta is taking the lead in achieving this goal, having united Mediterranean countries to establish this principle."