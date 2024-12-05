Ian Borg condemns Russia's 'systemic threat to European security' while chairing OSCE meeting

Maltese Deputy Prime Minister and foreign minister Ian Borg opened the 31st OSCE Ministerial Council with a condemnation of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, calling it a “systemic threat to European security” and a flagrant violation of international norms.

Addressing representatives from 57 states gathered in the MFCC, Borg demanded an immediate end to the war and urged renewed multilateral efforts to restore peace.

“We continue to condemn the flagrant breaches of these obligations in Russia’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine,” Borg stated.

“We call on the Russian Federation to withdraw from the internationally recognised territory of Ukraine and end this war. The recent escalation of attacks must stop immediately to pave the way for a diplomatic process—one that leads to a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace.”

Borg’s appeal also included a plea for the release of three OSCE staff members held in Russian-controlled territory, describing their continued captivity as an unacceptable injustice.

Framing his remarks against the backdrop of what he termed a “polycrisis,” Borg offered an assessment of global security and the challenges facing the OSCE. “This is our third meeting since the beginning of Russia’s war against Ukraine,” he said. “Security threats—in the OSCE area and beyond—have become even more complex, while global divisions and uncertainties have continued to grow.”

Borg characterised the war in Ukraine as emblematic of a broader crisis undermining the international rules-based order. “The principles, rules, and institutions that have underpinned international peace and security for almost 80 years are being questioned, challenged, and actively undermined,” he warned.

Taking stock of Malta’s role as OSCE Chairperson, Borg emphasised the country’s commitment to bridging divides and strengthening the organisation during a difficult year. He acknowledged the institutional challenges facing the OSCE, including leadership gaps, a lack of a unified budget since 2021, and unresolved questions about future Chairs.

“Our Organisation can and should play an important role beyond the ‘day after,’” Borg asserted. “The OSCE must remain determined to facilitate and accompany a meaningful, result-oriented dialogue to build peace in and for Ukraine.”

“We can write history together,” he told delegates. “What we can no longer do, colleagues, is kick the can down the road—because we have run out of road.”

Borg appealed to member states to reaffirm their commitment to multilateralism and provide the OSCE with the resources and unity it needs to endure. “The OSCE can only be as strong as its participating States allow it to be,” he concluded.