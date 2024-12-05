Women's lobby concerned over survey on Maltese attitude towards domestic violence

The Malta Women’s Lobby have voiced their concern over a recent Eurobarometer survey on the attitudes of sexual violence in Malta.

“It exposes deeply entrenched misogynistic beliefs that continue to perpetuate victim blaming, undermine survivors, and hinder gender equality,” the lobby said.

The Maltese are the second most likely in Europe, after Bulgarians, to think that women often exaggerate rape and abuse claims. It shows that 32% of Maltese respondents agree with the statement that women “often make up or exaggerate claims of abuse or rape.”

The Malta Women’s Lobby (MWL) said such attitudes deflect responsibility from perpetrators, reinforcing harmful stereotypes and discouraging survivors from

coming forward.

“Equally alarming is the finding that one in three believe that women fabricate or exaggerate rape claims—an attitude that delegitimises genuine survivors and fosters an environment of scepticism and inaction,” the MWL said.

55% of Maltese participating in the survey also think that women who share intimate pictures online with someone else are partly to blame if their photos are shared on the internet without their consent.

“[The survey] reflects a glaring lack of understanding of consent and privacy in the digital age. No one should ever be held accountable for the violation of their privacy; instead, the focus must shift to condemning those who exploit and abuse such vulnerabilities,” the MWL said.

It also said that while the high disapproval of physical violence is encouraging, the finding that one-third of respondents find financial control by male partners acceptable is beyond troubling.

“Financial abuse is a form of coercion and control that traps women in abusive relationships, undermining their autonomy and independence. Addressing this issue requires robust public awareness campaigns to educate the population about the less visible, but equally damaging, forms of abuse,” it said.

The MWL said the survey provides a glimpse of progress, with many disapproving catcalling, physical violence and control over a partner’s social media. “However, these positive findings are overshadowed by the widespread acceptance of attitudes that trivialise women’s autonomy that range from dismissing online abuse to accepting certain forms of relationship control.”

It said the state’s duty to eradicate and condemn such attitudes.

“For this reason the MWL urges the government and relevant authorities to address these troubling attitudes through comprehensive educational and awareness raising campaigns, and to do so with concrete action, rather than the usual lip-service,” it said. “Furthermore, the slow pace of legal proceedings related to domestic violence and femicide court cases, as well as the freedoms that the Maltese judicial system bestows upon perpetrators are clear indications that these serious crimes are treated lightly and not regarded with the gravity that they deserve. Such circumstances, essentially promote the shameful notion that women’s lives and the safety of women and girls are not a priority for our institutions.”