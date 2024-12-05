Maltese honeybee conservation NGO launches campaign for legal prevention of wild vegetation removal

Foundation for the Conservation of the Maltese Honey Bee has announced a campaign for Local Councils to adopt by-laws that legally prevent removal of wild vegetation on rural pathways.

“This initiative aims to protect the habitats found along these pathways, which are vital for pollinators and other species, thereby ensuring the long-term health of Malta’s ecosystems,” the foundation said.

The wild flora that thrives from autumn to spring is crucial for providing nectar and pollen to various species, including the Maltese Honeybee, which has recently been designated as Malta's National Insect.



Back in 2023, the Environment and Resource Authority (ERA) had kicked off a public consultation process on the National Strategy and Action Plan for Pollinators to 2034 which aimed to raise awareness on the status of pollinators and developing effective ways to protect, manage and conserve pollinators.

The foundation explained that the initiative, which was launched in October, has already gathered significant interest from several Local Councils, some of which are currently in the process of evaluating strategies for implementing the proposed changes.

The proposal from the foundation recommends Local Councils to protect wild vegetation by implementing by-laws that safeguard it from September 1 to April 30 each year.

“This timeframe aligns with Malta’s rainy season, allowing plants to germinate, grow, and reach maturity in spring when pollinators need them most,” the NGO said.

The foundation noted that councils could modify this timeframe based on local needs or introduce multiple periods, allowing for vegetation to be trimmed in between, ensuring flexibility in implementing the byelaws.



The Foundation suggested that in situations where maintaining vegetation is challenging or impractical, "certain rural pathways should be exempt from the bye-laws. These exemptions will be clearly outlined in a special schedule to prevent system abuse, as with all by-laws, penalties will be applied if councils violate the regulations they establish."

“We urge all Local Councils to consider adopting these by-laws to protect the natural environment and ensure the survival of essential species like the Maltese Honey Bee. Together, we can safeguard Malta’s biodiversity for future generations,” they concluded.