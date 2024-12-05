Ukrainian community to hold protest over Lavrov presence at OSCE meeting

The Ukrainian community in Malta will be holding a protest over Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to Malta for the OSCE ministerial meeting.

“The Foundation for the Ukrainian Community of Malta condemns the decision to welcome the Russian official to the conference held in the country that upholds democratic values and freedoms,” the group said.

The protest will be held out the MFFC in Ta’ Qali at around 12:30pm. The OSCE meeting is being held at the venue.

Describing Lavrov as a key representative of the regime responsible for a brutal war against the peaceful population of Ukraine, they said he should have never been allowed to attend the OSCE meeting.

“This protest is not just about opposing a single visit,” said a spokesperson for the Foundation. “It is a stand for democracy, human rights, and justice. We cannot remain silent when a representative of an aggressor state freely visits a European country, which should instead serve as a sanctuary of peace and solidarity.”

They said the event aims to demonstrate that war crimes against civilians are unacceptable, and those responsible must face international isolation, not be welcomed at global forums.

“The Ukrainian community invites everyone who shares the values of freedom, democracy, and solidarity with Ukraine to join the rally,” a statement read. “Together, let us stand united to uphold human rights, promote peace, and ensure accountability for those who perpetuate war and suffering.”

On Thursday, Lavrov slammed western countries for what he claims was an escalation of the Ukraine war.

Lavrov claimed that Ukraine's goal is to “keep Russia down and inflict defeat on it on the battlefield,” remarking that there is no area within the OSCE where it can contribute meaningfully, claiming that mutually respectful dialogue has been killed within the 57-nation organisation.

The last time Lavrov visited an EU country was in December 2021, when he travelled to Stockholm for an OSCE event prior to the escalation of the Ukraine conflict.