Education minister slams MUT for retaining industrial action on unrealistic proposals

Education minister, Clifton Grima has slammed the Malta Union of Teachers (MUT) for retaining industrial action on unrealistic proposals which would not be accepted in any other educational institution or in the public sector

"We have been insisting with the MUT to suspend the industrial actions that are affecting the welfare and situation of the students of the College,” the Ministry stated, as negotiations have been going on for over eight weeks with no end in sight.

Educators’ industrial actions at MCAST came about following a deterioration of negotiations between the MUT and government earlier this year. The dispute stems from a collective agreement that has expired three years ago.

Since October 4, MUT's directives have led to widespread disruption across MCAST campuses. Faculty have restricted communication with both management and students to limited, prescribed hours while assignment grades and briefs for the next academic year remain unprocessed, leaving students unable to progress with their studies.

MCAST students have recently been feeling the effects of the industrial actions, as they protested against the ongoing educational crisis.

In a statement on Thursday, the Education Ministry said it has made compromises during negotiations, agreeing to several MUT proposals such as reducing the length of academic semesters, decreasing class sizes, and allowing more flexibility in lecturers' schedules.

The government affirmed while it remains firm on maintaining educational standards that it, "cannot accept proposals that limit or reduce the educational contribution that students receive.”

“Certain requests from the MUT cannot be accepted as they would compromise educational quality and fairness across public sector institutions,” they stated.

The Ministry called for a return to dialogue, urging the MUT to reconsider its stance on industrial actions that hinder students' educational paths.

The administration affirmed it remains open to further discussions and hopes for a resolution that benefits both educators and students alike, stating that “we are committed to improving conditions for educators, as is evident in the proposal of an enhanced financial package for all staff involved in this collective agreement.”