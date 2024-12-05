Malta recorded highest increase in greenhouse gas emissions in EU

Malta has recorded the highest increase in emissions originating from domestic transport, buildings, agriculture, small industry, and waste.

Data published by the European Environment Agency (EEA) shows that Malta’s emissions from these sectors increased by more than 30% when compared to 2005. The second largest increases were registered in Cyprus and Bulgaria, with increases of around 5%.

The EEA stated that Malta, along with nine other member states have exceeded their greenhouse gas (GHG) emission limits in 2023. Malta has a target to reduce its GHG emissions to more than 20% below the 2005 levels.

In a statement, PN Shadow Minister for Climate Change Eve Borg Bonello expressed concern over the statistic.

The Opposition said that despite the alarming figures, this came as no surprise due to the “massive gap between Miriam Dalli’s greenwashing PR machine and the troubling, real facts regarding climate, energy, and emissions in our country.”

The PN also noted that this adds to the European Commission’s formal notice to the Maltese Government for its failure to submit updated National Energy and Climate Plans (NECPs), a key requirement under EU climate commitments.

The PN pointed to government's mishandling of a €90 million initiative that could have transitioned Malta’s public transport fleet from diesel to electric buses.

“The Labour government is failing spectacularly to meet its emission reduction targets for 2030. Other countries not only met their targets early but have even exceeded them,” the PN said.

To address the situation, the PN is urging immediate and decisive action. This includes conducting a comprehensive audit of current climate policies to pinpoint areas of failure, directing substantial resources toward reducing emissions in critical sectors such as transport, buildings, and waste management, and establishing transparent mechanisms to regularly update the public on progress toward meeting climate targets.

“In the interest of the Maltese people and future generations, the time has come to stand up and let the facts, not PR, lead the way,” Borg Bonello concluded.