OSCE: Blinken slams Putin’s ‘imperial project’, accuses him of undermining international law

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivered a scathing critique of Russian President Vladimir Putin during his OSCE council speech, accusing him of undermining international law and Ukraine's sovereignty.

Blinken lambasted Putin’s “imperial project” aimed at erasing Ukraine from the map, highlighting a series of statements from the Russian leader that deny Ukraine’s legitimacy as an independent nation.

He was speaking during the 2024 OSCE ministerial council which is being held in Malta.

“This is not about and has never been about Russia’s security,” Blinken said. “This is about Putin’s imperial project to erase Ukraine from the map.”

Blinken criticised Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who left the room before the U.S. Secretary of State’s address. Blinken noted that Lavrov’s rhetoric on security was misleading, asserting that Russia’s aggression against Ukraine demonstrates a “fundamental disregard” for international norms.

“Let’s not fool ourselves,” Blinken said. “This is not a one-way street where security is only for Russia and not for Ukraine.”

Blinken praised the OSCE for upholding its mission in the face of Russia’s “sustained attempts to violate this institution’s spirit.” He noted the organisation’s role in observing elections across member states, including Moldova and Georgia, where it has exposed Russian interference and anti-democratic practices.

He condemned Georgia’s ruling party, Georgian Dream, for suspending the country’s EU accession process and repressing pro-European demonstrators. These actions, he said, underscore the importance of the OSCE’s work in strengthening civil society, press freedoms, and protections for journalists and human rights defenders.

Blinken also commended the OSCE’s Support Program for Ukraine, which has aided local law enforcement in identifying abducted children and provided anti-corruption training. The program also focuses on recovering Ukrainian artifacts stolen by Russia.

Blinken counters Moscow claims on Western provocation

Blinken countered Russian claims of Western provocation, listing examples of escalation by Moscow, including the introduction of North Korean forces into Europe, attacks on Ukraine using intermediate-range ballistic missiles, and assaults on Ukraine’s nuclear energy infrastructure.

“This poses a grave threat to every single country in this room,” he said.

Blinken further emphasised the OSCE’s efforts to hold Russia accountable, citing the Moscow Mechanism, which has documented violations such as the forced relocation of Ukrainian children.

In his introduction, he praised Malta’s organisation in hosting the conference, and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ian Borg’s tenure as OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.