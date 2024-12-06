[WATCH] IĠM condemns aggression against ONE News journalist at PN protest

The Institute of Maltese Journalists (IĠM) has condemned an incident that occurred on Monday, where a journalist from ONE News was obstructed and aggressively pushed by an individual attending the Nationalist Party’s protest.

The incident, captured on video, shows ONE News’s Francesco Borg attempting to get comments from PN MP Toni Bezzina.

“This is the second such incident raised to the IĠM’s attention over the past weeks. At no point has the Nationalist Party condemned these incidents in public.”

The IĠM has called on political parties to take responsibility for the actions of individuals within their circles and to publicly denounce such actions. The organisation emphasised that these actions are unacceptable and that political entities must ensure journalists can carry out their duties without facing harassment or intimidation.

A police report has reportedly been filed in connection with this incident. The IĠM urged law enforcement authorities to take appropriate action, demonstrating that such behavior will not be tolerated.

Expressing solidarity with the journalist involved and the wider journalistic community, the IĠM reiterated its support for all media professionals who face bullying and obstructive tactics while performing their work.

It reaffirmed the critical importance of safeguarding press freedom and ensuring that journalists can operate in a safe and respectful environment.

Labour Party accuses PN of double standards

In a statement later on Friday, the Labour Party said that while the PN speaks about freedom of expression and rule of law, "it bullies and manhandles journalists who 'dared' ask questions to Bernard Grech and his MP Toni Bezzina."

"It's really the case of follow-my-words-but-not my actions. The Labour Party expresses its solidarity with the ONE News journalists Nolan Camilleri and Francesco Borg."