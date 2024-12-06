Windy weather and potential rain expected over the weekend, MET Office says

The MET Office forecasts windy weather for Malta and Gozo this weekend, with strong wind warnings expected to be issued on Saturday and Sunday.

“Winds from the West-Northwest/Westerly direction are predicted to reach Force 6 in exposed areas,” the MET office explained. "This level of wind intensity can lead to significant disruptions."

The weather is characterised by unstable conditions, leading to the likelihood of isolated rain and possible hail showers, particularly during the mornings of both Saturday and Sunday.

This instability is typical for this time of year, as Malta transitions into its winter season, where such weather patterns can frequently occur.

The MET office also highlighted that Saturday’s highest temperature is predicted to be 19°C, whilst Sunday’s highest temperature will be a low 17°C.

The average December climate mean maximum temperature is 17.1°C, while the mean minimum is 11.8°C. This slight drop in temperature over the weekend indicates a typical December pattern, where cooler air masses can influence local weather.

Additionally, the MET Office has noted that these winds will contribute to rough seas along exposed beaches. “The combination of strong winds and unstable weather conditions may lead to hazardous situations at sea, particularly for smaller vessels.”