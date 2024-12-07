‘Am I Okay to Drive?’: Transport Malta launches road safety campaign

Transport Malta has launched a new campaign to raise awareness about responsible driving and reduce traffic accidents cause by reckless driving or driving under the influence of alcohol or other substances.

This campaign, titled ‘Am I Okay to Drive? Get Home Safe!’ is the first in a series of educational road safety campaigns, which will also include the launch of the Malta Road Safety Code.

The initiative will evolve over the year through various activities and messages aligned with the principles of the SAFE System, focusing on aspects like road users, vehicles, speed, road conditions, and post-accident care.

During the launch, Transport minister Chris Bonett said while Malta is already among the safest countries in Europe, every road fatality is a tragedy that should never occur under any circumstances. “This campaign reflects our unwavering commitment to improving road safety through education, enforcement, and awareness. We are working towards a future with fewer fatal accidents.”

Statistics from the European Road Safety Observatory for this year place Malta among the top three EU countries with the lowest road fatality rates per million residents. Malta reduced fatalities by 44% in 2024 compared to the previous year, with a rate of 30 fatalities per million residents. The EU average is 46.

Transport Malta CEO Kurt Farrugia said that road safety is a shared responsibility. “Our campaign will focus on public education, the promotion of modern safety technologies, and the enforcement of necessary measures to protect all road users—drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians alike. Together, we can create a safer and more respectful driving environment.”

Perit Audrey Demicoli, Director of Integrated Transport Strategy, described the campaign as a testament to the coordinated efforts between Transport Malta and the Malta Road Safety Council. “This initiative results from ongoing discussions and collaboration. We are working hand in hand to improve road safety. Our commitment remains to ensure every measure is taken with consultation and scientific insight.”