More than 1,600 Maltese officials were involved in OSCE security

A total of 1,676 officials from Malta’s Police Force, Armed Forces, Civil Protection Department, LESA, and Detention Services were involved in ensuring the security and of the OSCE Ministerial Council.

In a statement on Sunday, the Home Affairs Ministry said that the officials undertook various duties that began during the preparatory stages and intensified with the arrival of delegations in Malta. Their presence was prominent at key locations, including the Malta International Airport, delegation accommodations, the MFCC in Ta’ Qali, as well as on Malta’s roads, in control rooms, and at sea.

Home affairs minister Byron Camilleri expressed his gratitude for all of these workers, acknowledging their performance in handling the international event while also managing their routine duties. He underlined government’s commitment to continue supporting and investing in these officials.

The breakdown of personnel involved included 1,058 Police officers, 474 soldiers from the Armed Forces of Malta, 72 LESA officers, 65 Civil Protection Department officials, and seven Detention Services workers.