Long-awaited Sexual Health Strategy to open for public consultation in December

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that a public consultation for the long-overdue Sexual Health Strategy will be launched in December. The current policy, which was developed more than a decade ago in 2010, has not been updated to reflect the evolving realities of sexual health and modern medical advancements.

The existing strategy has faced mounting criticism for being outdated, with calls from various health professionals and advocacy groups urging the government to develop a policy that addresses contemporary challenges.

Despite the government’s repeated promises to update the strategy, the process has been slow. Hopes for an update were dealt a blow in 2021 when a proposed revision was scrapped after concerns were raised over its reliance on studies that were over 10 years old, rendering it inadequate for addressing current needs.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health confirmed to MaltaToday that the long-awaited consultation will finally take place this December. The announcement comes just days after Malta held its first-ever rally for World AIDS Day, underscoring the importance of timely and effective sexual health policies.

Checkpoint Malta, a leading HIV advocacy group, stressed that without an updated policy, Malta risks falling behind in the global effort to combat sexually transmitted infections (STIs), promote safe sexual practices, and provide vital resources for those in need of support.