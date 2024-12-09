Government talk with KSU leads to recommendations for upcoming labour migration policy

A meeting between the newly elected Kunsill Studenti Universitarji (KSU) and government has led to recommendations in shaping Malta’s much-anticipated labour migration policy.

In a statement on Monday, Prime Minister Robert Abela said that these recommendations will be integrated into the final policy document, which will soon be open for public consultation. Abela underscored the importance of including young people's perspectives to ensure policies reflect their aspirations and concerns.

He referenced the Youth Advisory Forum, a platform that meets monthly to address national issues, as a key example of meaningful engagement with the younger generation.

Abela expressed a desire for regular dialogue with KSU, describing these interactions as vital for influencing policymaking. The labour migration policy, he explained, will strike a balance between supporting the labour market and maintaining worker dignity, while ensuring that foreign workers are engaged only in sectors of necessity.

During the meeting Abela also spoke of government's commitment to addressing mental health, mentioning investments in community-based mental health services.

Accompanying the Prime Minister the meeting were education minister Clifton Grima, parliamentary secretary Keith Azzopardi Tanti, and OPM head of secretariat Mark Mallia.